China, Malaysia plan to establish Asian Monetary Fund

China and Malaysia are about to start talks on establishing an Asian Monetary Fund, as the countries look to reduce reliance on the US dollar in bilateral trade. There have been previous discussions on the establishment of the Fund which struggled to take off due to the strength of the US dollar. But as de-dollarization gains momentum, an increasing number of countries are dumping the greenback in their trade settlements.
Mirrored - RT