© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2az38e6c5f
2023.03.09 Mr. McCarthy is afraid to visit Taiwan because he was threatened by the CCP.
麦肯锡不敢访台，因为受到中共的威胁。