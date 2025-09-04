J-36, a prototype of the sixth generation fighter jet, nicknamed "White Emperor" or "Baidi" developed by the Chinese military industry, has completed its first successful flight over Chengdu, adding a new chapter that will surprise the competitor's 6th generation aircraft, especially its own enemy in the real war! The highly speculated J-36, journey started and developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) in 2018, the aircraft was designed with a tailless, double delta wing, unconventional three-engine design. The chief planner of CAC announced the pre-research effort, which projects the solution in 2035. But in a short time, the public debut of this aircraft in 2024, positioning China's rapid progress as a formidable competitor that has been proven in the Pakistan-India war, and in the 6th generation fighter aircraft technology competition, may be to signal its technological prowess to global competitors, especially the United States.

China's fighter aircraft test flight, specifically J-36, made its important debut over Chengdu, Sichuan Province, at the Zhuhai Airshow in late December 2024, and has been on display at the airshow since 2022. This flight marks an important milestone in the aviation development of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). This may be the third flight or perhaps this is the second flight footage that has never been shown, and the audience can get a closer look at the world's first 6th generation fighter aircraft from the Chengdu company starting to fly in public. Although the information is limited, the innovative fighter-bomber is designed with its advanced stealth profile for high maneuverability use. J-36 will be able to perform long-range penetration capable of flying high, high-speed, and very agile at a super cruising speed of Mach 2 more up to a top speed of Mach 3 at an altitude of 11,500 meters. Furthermore, this aircraft can fly while carrying a combat load of 10 to 13 tons. In war, the enemy will not be able to detect or lock on to them, they will swoop in and out of airspace, destroy their targets and return to base for the next strike. The ability of J-36 to carry various munitions, launch air-to-air missiles to destroy crucial points in enemy air systems, such as AWACS and aerial refueling tankers, destroying them up to a range of 1000 km.

If all goes according to plan, the Chinese People's Liberation Army is expected to begin taking delivery of the “White Emperor” in the early 2030s. Although its purpose and operational status are still speculative, this previously unknown aircraft has become a significant technological leap for the Chinese air force, placing China among the leading countries in next-generation fighter aircraft technology, the United States and Europe are alarmed! The US has not yet flown its own 6th generation fighter and risks being left behind in the competition, and the US must accelerate its 6th generation program if it wants to survive! Thus, J-36 provides flexibility for PLAAF planners to conduct operational missions, which will complicate the US military's ability to use Guam and other islands in the Central Pacific!

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!