BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Henry 22LR Lever Action AQT Rematch #shorts
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
115 views • 03/20/2023

It’s been two years since AmbGun reviewed the Henry 22 Lever Action rifle. Lever action rifles are so satisfying. But at the time without a sling and running the stock sights, I was only able to manage a 189 on the Project Appleseed AQT. Adding sling studs to accommodate a canvas GI Sling and a Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4 rifle scope so another shot at the AQT Need to get the optic a bit further forward for proper “turkey neck cheek weld” eye relief and add about ¼” to the buttstock comb for proper sight alignment. Nevertheless, with the sling and better sighting system I scored a 225, well into Rifleman territory. Offhand I scored a 43, I shanked one shot. A high 40’s should be the norm. Squatting, I scored a 48. Awesome. Rapid fire prone a 42 And slow fire prone a 92 Solve the sight alignment, cheek weld issue, I should score into the mid 230’s…as well as my Ruger 10/22 or Tikka T1x. A lightweight, thin, ambi manual action rimfire…hmmmmm See Ambgun.com for further developments.

Keywords
22lrhenrylever action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy