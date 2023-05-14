AF of RU FED have launched a long-range sea & air-based HP weaponry strike against AFU units & depots of W. munitions in Ternopol & Petropavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg).

Goal reached, All assigned targets neutralised.

Kupyansk direct., attacks launched by OP-Tact & Army Aviation, & artillery of the Zapad GFs, resulted in the neutralisation of enemy near Kislovka, Timkovka, Berestovoye, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

2 UKR sab & recon groups thwarted near Ivanovka & Dvurechnaya (Kharkov reg).

Enemy lost over 100 UKR men, 5 motor vehs, 1 D-20 howitzer & 1 Rapira anti-tank gun.

Krasny Liman direct., attacks launched by OP-Tact & Army aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systs of the Tsentr GFs, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU units near Yampolovka & Grigorovka (DPR), & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

Enemy losses over 60 UKR personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor veh, & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

Soledar-Artyomovsk direction, assault units supported by the Airborne Troops contd fighting for W. neighbourhoods of Artyomovsk.

Enemy made massive trys to break through RU troops' defence to the N. & S. parts of Artyomovsk in past 24 hr.

All AF of UKR (AFU) attacks repelled. No breakthrough in the defence of RU forces.

Men of the 4th & 200th motorised rifle brigs & the 6th Mtd Rifle Divi of the AF of the RU FED showed courage & heroism in repulsing enemy attacks.

Units of the 4th Motorised Rifle Brig repulsed attacks by AFU batt tact group to the S. of Krasnoye (DPR), enemy lost around 200 killed & wounded.

Commander of the 4th Motorised Rifle Brig Col. Vyacheslav Makarov led the battle while on the front line.

2 enemy attacks have been repulsed. Brig destroyed 3 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehs & 2 armoured vehs.

During the 3rd attack, the brig commander was seriously wounded & died while being evacuated.

Deputy Army Corps Commander for Milt & Political Work Col. Yevgeny Brovko led the actions in another area.

In battle, Col Yevgeny Brovko died heroically, suffering multiple shrapnel wounds.

Mil of 3rd Batt of the 200th Motorised Rifle Brig repelled 6 attacks to the E. of Bogdanovka (DPR) involving over 100 UKR assault unit men, 7 tanks, 14 infantry fighting veh's & other equip.

Enemy lost 7 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehi & over 50 UKR men.

6th Div repulsed enemy units supported by 3 tanks & 4 infantry fighting vehs. The enemy lost over 30 UKR men, 2 tanks & 3 infantry fighting veh.

The Supreme CIC of the AF of the RU FED, distinguished RU men were presented w orders & other state awards

Part II

RU av made 24 sorties. Artillery performed 107 firing missions.

In Soledar-Artyomovsk direct, enemy lost over 400 UKR men killed & wounded, 12 tanks,18 infantry fighting veh, 2 armoured fighting vehs, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

S. Donetsk & Zapororozhye direct., aviation & heavy flamethrower syst of Vostok GoF inflicted damage on enemy near Vodyanoye, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR), Poltavka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

1 AFU sabo & recon group destroyed near Sladkoye (Zaporozhye reg).

Enemy lost over 120 UKR men, 4 motor vehs, 1 Msta-B howitzer & 1 Gvozdika SPAS.

Kherson direct, enemy lost over 20 UKR men, 6 motor vehs & 1 Gvozdika SPAS

1 ammo depot of Kherson UKR destroyed near Nikolayev.

1 U.S.-manu AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar, destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson reg).

OP-Tactical & Army av, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 102 artillery of AFU, manpower & mil hardware at 114 areas.

1 AFU ammo depot destroyed near Khmelnitsky.

AFU 5th assault & 44th artillery brig' command & control posts hit close to Krasnoye (DPR) & Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye reg).

Fighter Av of RU AF have shot down 1 AFU Su-27 near Novogrodovka (DPR).

AD fac shot down 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

AD intercepted 18 UKR UAVs close to Golaya Pristan (Kherson reg), Kirillovka, Spornoye, Vesyoloye, Yampolovka (DPR), Novoaleksandrovka, Oborotnovka (LPR), Petrovka & Zhovtnyovoye (Kharkov reg).