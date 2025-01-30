BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IF YOU STILL TRUST TRUMP, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED (Trigger Warning)
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
1
276 views • 7 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Bg2R6VvVU

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19


Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)

Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016

https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19

.

Why would the DOJ - National Institute of Justice be spending tax payers money on “Personal Telemetry Using Wireless Body Area

Networks”???

DOJ - Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning


This study proposed and validated using the Intra-body communications channel as a biometric identity.


Abstract

Combining experimental measurements collected from five subjects and two multi-layer tissue mimicking materials’ phantoms, different machine learning algorithms were used and compared to test and validate using the channel characteristics and features as a biometric identity for subject identification. https://www.ojp.gov/library/publications/biometric-identity-based-intra-body-communication-channel-characteristics-and

.

Connected study

Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning https://www.google.com/search?q=Biometric+Identity+Based+on+Intra-Body+Communication%0D%0AChannel+Characteristics+and+Machine+Learning&sca_esv=9cf692461ce39f51&sxsrf=AHTn8zo06QnGnTqcPAh2pOBLr30rRx9I2g%3A1738194794666&source=hp&ei=ar-aZ5DRIvmqptQPj7X24Qs&oq=Biometric+Identity+Based+on+Intra-Body+Communication%0D%0AChannel+Characteristics+and+Machine+Learning&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCJhQmlvbWV0cmljIElkZW50aXR5IEJhc2VkIG9uIEludHJhLUJvZHkgQ29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbgpDaGFubmVsIENoYXJhY3RlcmlzdGljcyBhbmQgTWFjaGluZSBMZWFybmluZ0iRFlDVD1jVD3ABeACQAQCYAWCgAWCqAQExuAEDyAEA-AEC-AEBmAIBoAIYqAIPwgIHECMYJxjqAsICChAjGPAFGCcY6gKYAxjxBS_3th_ikBzIkgcBMaAHLQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1

.

Grant Number(s)

2016-R2-CX-0014 Agencies  NIJ-Sponsored -


**This proposal advocates the use of a new communication channel instead of air, which is the human body itself.


Personal Telemetry Using Wireless Body Area Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=Personal+Telemetry+Using+Wireless+Body+Area+Networks+nij&sca_esv=9cf692461ce39f51&sxsrf=AHTn8zqP7UvTRj57ltTZTI0fyNIpAOgZZA%3A1738194798661&ei=br-aZ_KLKKmZptQPi5qekQ4&oq=Personal+Telemetry+Using+Wireless+Body+Area+Networks+nij&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjhQZXJzb25hbCBUZWxlbWV0cnkgVXNpbmcgV2lyZWxlc3MgQm9keSBBcmVhIE5ldHdvcmtzIG5pajIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUjVJ1DHEFieJHACeACQAQCYAcgBoAGXBaoBBTAuMy4xuAEDyAEA-AEB-AECmAIGoALaBagCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAgoQIxjwBRgnGOoCwgIEECEYFZgDHPEFCUAh5PGItomSBwUyLjMuMaAH1BE&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884755081368642030?t=dZ2CIVJOImX6cJsM7-Y9yQ&s=19


Computing Reliably with Molecular Walkers ~ Microsoft "DNA computing is emerging as a versatile technology that promises a vast range of applications, including biosensing, drug delivery and synthetic biology" https://rumble.com/v6eughs-387732736.html


.

Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024


A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202403899


.

International Telecommunications Union-United Nations: ITU: INTERNET OF BIO‑NANO THINGS: A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

AND KEY CHALLENGES

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pd

Keywords
trump20242030covid
