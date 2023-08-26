© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
Aug 26, 2023
The major fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. Residents have been evacuated within a radius of 1.5 km.
No casualties were reported, and experts are monitoring air quality due to the oil spill.
