Russia Ukraine Updates





Aug 26, 2023





The major fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. Residents have been evacuated within a radius of 1.5 km.





No casualties were reported, and experts are monitoring air quality due to the oil spill.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3brwgy-the-major-fire-at-the-marathon-petroleum-refinery-in-garyville-louisiana.html