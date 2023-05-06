Jordan Neely video shows U.S. cities are ‘BECOMING GOTHAM’

Glenn Beck





May 5, 2023





After shouting at New York City subway riders on a train-car earlier this month, Jordan Neely was placed in a chokehold and held down by at least two other riders. Now, one of those men — a Marine veteran — is being blamed by the far-left for Neely’s death and being labeled a murderer. This could be the left’s next George Floyd moment. But this story is about more that that, Glenn says. This story is about the downfall of U.S. cities which are quickly and surely turning into GOTHAM…





