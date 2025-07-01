There's the Road: Go Back to Brooklyn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://CurseIsrael.com
https://eugenicide.com/therestheroad.mp4
https://eugenicide.com/wanderingjew.mp3
Your bread's unleavened but you're a sinner
Judean mountains; lazy Jordan river
You're few, you're older, & you're full of sleaze
Your enemies breed faster, like a hive of bees
There's the road, go back home
To the place where you belong
Back to Khazaria; no more drama
Go back home; there's the road
Now Jesus said your proselytes were
Twice the Hellions than ye yourselves are
You got the boot a hundred & nine times
One-ten's an even number, as you exit Palestine
There's the road, go back home
To the place where you belong
Back to Brooklyn; you really put your foot in
It this time; well, there's the road
You hear the missiles in the morning from the Houthis
The radio reminds you that their drones are on the way
As you realize the airport's closed you get a feelin'
That you should've flown out yesterday, yesterday
Now it's too late to go back home
I guess for you the world's gone wrong
Murderers & liars, you killed Messiah
Hell is your home; there's your road
Yeah it's too late to go back home
You won't repent. Your heart is stone!
Too proud to bother, you're of your father
Hell is your home, & there's your road.