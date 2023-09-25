BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BEWARE! Oct 4 Emergency Broadcast System (or 11th)
Bitterroot Bugler
Bitterroot Bugler
203 followers
0
563 views • 09/25/2023

Turn off all ways they can transmit near you on October 4th and 11th from 2-4 PM Mountain Time. Fershur, get all cell phones far away, in Faraday cages, wrapped in foil... turn off all radios and televisions or get far, far away from them during those periods.

edit: Okay, the 4th was unimpressive. The 11th on the other hand ... I suspect was their main plan all along.

What could be bigger than 9-11?

How about 10-11?

health5gmicrowaveglobalistmedicaltotalitarianpreparing4th generation war
