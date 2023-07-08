© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Eric Metaxas Radio Show | General Michael Flynn on the Threats and Opportunities Facing Our Nation
General Flynn says he met with President Trump a couple weeks ago & they discussed ‘guarding the vote’ in 2024:
“As a military guy, as a warrior, as a General, you have to plan & you have to put together & pull together all the resources that you have, & we’re doing that..” 💥
source
https://rumble.com/v2ye108-gen.-michael-flynn-on-the-threats-and-opportunities-facing-our-nation.html