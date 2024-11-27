40 Bible Verses That Prove Earth Is Not A Globe

.... It's not a good idea to support in any way, any preacher man or woman, if they choose the pseudo-scientific, spinning globe earth theory, and the theory of evolution, over what is actually in The Bible. To believe in such preposterous, unfounded, unsupported, unproven, unscientific, abstract, ridiculous theories, neither of which have any actual scientific evidence to back them up, shows that such a preacher has more faith in NASA and government, than they do in God. It also shows a great degree of closed mindedness and a degree of real stagnation of thought, and reason, not to mention a lack of discernment skills, choosing those that promote fake, non-science, over those that espouse real science. Such people will only lead you down a dead end road, no matter how nice and proper they are.

Mike Adams for example, he has chosen NASA, over God. With NASA not having any evidence at all to support the spinning globe earth, one must have total faith in order to believe what they say. Adams has this unconditional, unwavering faith, in NASA. and this makes him a part of the lie and the deception. Missing the truth on such an all encompassing, huge, concept, means a downstream warping of logic, on a myriad of related and unrelated subjects, both directly and indirectly.

Your discernment skills should red flag Adams as a less than ideal source on most subjects.... I'd say, except for food science, but the guy really doesn't know what real science is, and therefore I don't see how he can be a scientist... true scientists deal in The Scientific Method, and Adams has shown nothing but disregard here....he wants nothing to do with it, he relies on pseudoscience and man made mathematical modelling, only. Empirical scientific evidence, he sees as being beneath him, not worth his time. This is demonstrably true, and it's something people should be made aware of, if they're consuming his propaganda and misinformation, in all the forms it takes.

Doubling down on a lie you were told in 3rd grade science class, that still has zero evidence to support it, all these decades later, isn't a good idea. Don't be like Mike.