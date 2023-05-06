© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Antichrist Under Hollywood | CVV
In this follow-up to The Antichrist in Hollywood, a closer look is taken at those who undergird the Antichrist symbolism we've already seen in the first film. That is, we'll be investigating the Hollywood filmmakers themselves and the various symbolic trends that pop up in their individual works.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/Wn55lAVdmM4