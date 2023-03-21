© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
21. Court TV 2023-03-21 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Motion to Vacate.
The main points presented by the defendant are:
- Fraud Allegations: The defendant argues that the plaintiff knowingly and intentionally deceived the court with fraud and misleading statements, emphasizing the importance of truthful testimony in legal proceedings.
- Validity of Petition: The defendant asserts that the petition to determine parentage was fraudulent in nature and affected the well-being of their child, seeking to demonstrate through sworn testimony that the case was initiated with perjury and deceit.
- Parenting Agreement: The defendant claims that there was a pre-existing parenting agreement based on mutual understanding and behavior that should have been considered in the legal proceedings, highlighting the significance of their role as a presumed parent.
- Legal Defense: The defendant challenges the plaintiff's credibility by pointing out mutually exclusive statements made in the petition, asserting that the plaintiff involved the court unnecessarily and that the domestic violence allegations were unfounded.
- Court Process: The defendant expresses frustration with the legal process, emphasizes their commitment to caring for their child, and argues against the plaintiff's actions and the court's handling of the case, including the default judgment and subsequent orders.
