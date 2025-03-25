Snow White Was an Investment, Not a Loss as Far as Disney Is Concerned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The miserable financial and critical failure of Disney's "Snow White" is being heralded by many on the right as the least example of "Go Woke, Go Broke."
But is it really? Did Disney fail at their core mission? Is a company that generates more revenue in a day than what they'll lose on "Snow White" really going to learn their lesson?