And We Know 10.11.2023 BOOMS everywhere, FFs, the New Normal, World is watching, KARI, WWIII, Borders! Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Oct 11, 2023
It has been a few more days since we last watched and asked many questions. We know that there is an enormous loss of life. We also know that the WAR drums are beating again and the emotions are strong again throughout the earth. We will look at more of this today and discuss Kari Lake for Senate, how those who support Hamas in AMERICA think, how false flags work and more on the FAUCI druggie. Here we go!
Create your SURVIVAL 4Patriots Food KIT>> https://4patriots.com/
Get 10% off 1st order by using code “LT”
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/
During his speech today, President Trump said that “the same people that just attacked Israel” are coming across our southern border 👀 https://t.me/TruthHammer/11669
They are having Hamas rallies in NYC https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49493
Time to resurface this harrowing exchange between David Horowitz and a student at the University of California San Diego in 2010. https://x.com/Kevin__McMahon/status/1711833732036862198?s=20
Trump 6 years ago at UN 6 years ago https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49576
California issued sweeping environmental regulations to reduce fossil fuel emissions throughout the state that will worsen the national supply chain crisis and cripple the trucking industry, https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/22093
He shows the Presidential Seal & it says THE PRESIDENT on his portfolio. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63000
Millions of Americans Sincerely Love Donald Trump https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63158
Lord Walter Rothschild, also known as Baron Rothschild, is known to be a part of the most influencial banking and finance dynasty in history. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19857
CNN EXPOSED FOR FAKING AN ATTACK IN ISRAEL
https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1711958497141612801?s=20
The False Flag Operation
https://x.com/PunishDem1776/status/1711817485278683635?s=20
I can prove the HAMAS incursion… was a False Flag https://x.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1711246697442242983?s=20
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ok8gj-10.11.23-booms-everywhere-ffs-the-new-normal-world-is-watching-kari-wwiii-b.html