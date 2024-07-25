CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Taxpayers Funding Foreign Deer Hunters?

July 25, 2024: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the disgusting waste of tax dollars by Parks Canada, which is conducting a $12,000,000 war against European Fallow deer on Sidney Island in BC. Did you know we’re paying foreign sharpshooters shooting from helicopters to try to eradicate this invasive species? Sidney Island is 3.3 square miles. Kris and I suggest alternative strategies which would not require huge taxpayer subsidies.

