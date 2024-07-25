CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Taxpayers Funding Foreign Deer Hunters?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 25, 2024: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the disgusting waste of tax dollars by Parks Canada, which is conducting a $12,000,000 war against European Fallow deer on Sidney Island in BC. Did you know we’re paying foreign sharpshooters shooting from helicopters to try to eradicate this invasive species? Sidney Island is 3.3 square miles. Kris and I suggest alternative strategies which would not require huge taxpayer subsidies.
