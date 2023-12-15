



Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD





Streamed live 12/14/2023





Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – How AI Can Enslave Us or Liberate Us: Explaining The Science to Mike Adams













In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, speaks to Mike Adams of BrighteonTV and explains the science of how AI can be used by the elites to enslave us, or it can be used by working people to liberate ourselves.













Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/ai-can-enslave-or...













Time for US.





Shiva4President.com













Get Educated, or Be Enslaved





TruthFreedomHealth.com













To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.













Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.













Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.













To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.













Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.













Be the Light!













Dr.SHIVA













e: [email protected]





w: https://vashiva.com





w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com





w: https://Shiva4President.com





Twitter: @va_shiva





Facebook:













/ va.shiva.ayyadurai





YouTube:













/ @drvashiva





Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA





Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva





Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA





TikTok:













/ drvashiva