Indicate (1997, PC)

Indicate (인디케이트) is a platformer developed by Korean company SiEn Art and published by Korean Samsung. As far as I know, it was only released in South Korea.
Your character can jump, punch and kick. There are various items to pick up. Bombs can thrown to hurt enemies from a distance, ID cards while activate lifts, a red and blue pill will refill your health once automatically if you run out of health.