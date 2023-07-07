© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Dream: The Monopoly On White Productiveness
The Heritage American is the donkey slave to the Corporate Monopolists and the Globalizing agents who direct them. Even the institutions of economic and political power are now driven by these masters, whose only ambition is worldly dominion; and it is the White man's burden to fulfill this horrifying plan...
https://rumble.com/v1qlxrh-american-dream-the-monopoly-on-white-productiveness.html