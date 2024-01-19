My Words are Destroying Strongholds

Jan 2, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I have chosen America for this very time to awaken and destroy all the enemy’s strongholds. Each and every stronghold they had over my America is being dismantled right now and will soon be fully destroyed to never return to its current form again. Well done my Remnant. Continue to allow me to lead you and guide you with the yoke I have on you. #DivinePower #DestroyingStrongholds #FightwithmyWords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.