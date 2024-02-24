BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING George Soros and The FCC Are DISMANTLING Talk Radio
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
17 views • 02/24/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 23, 2024


The mainstream media is collapsing as Vice Media and CBS News announce major changes. But now, progressives have talk radio in their sights. Glenn reviews the latest changes to the world of radio that could dismantle the entire system and crush free speech: George Soros is on the verge of taking control of Audacy, the second largest broadcaster in America; An investor based in Singapore is trying to take over Cumulus Media, the third largest broadcaster; And the FCC is forcing all broadcasters to start posting a race and gender scorecard on the demographics of their workforce. This is all an attempt to crush one of the last bastions of free speech, Glenn says.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T8Heqk-LHo

