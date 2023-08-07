BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Golf Featuring: Lane Workman 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
17 views • 08/07/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube Golf.

Featured course:
Great Golf Drills Vol. 2 - The Short Game featuring Dr. Gary Wiren
https://bit.ly/ShortGame0823

On today's show we feature one of the top golfers in the USA and get some great short game tips from one of the best teachers in the game. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Lane Workman 2024
Dusty Workman
@JackFlemming1
https://www.youtube.com/@JackFlemming1

Chipping Stategy; #1 Most Popular Golf Teacher on You Tube Shawn Clement
Shawn Clement's Wisdom in Golf Lessons
@golflessons
https://www.youtube.com/@golflessons
Get more from Coachtube
https://bit.ly/ShortGame0823

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

golf coursegolfathletegolf recruitingncaa golfhigh school golf
