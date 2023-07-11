BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Guest: Matthew Dark | The Matthew Dark Radio Show | Covid 19 Response | Charter Schools | Progressive Ideology
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
07/11/2023

Today, the moms welcome to the show, Matthew Dark, talk radio show host on KLZ AM radio in Denver,Colorado and c0-founder of Colorado Healthcare Providers for Freedom.  Matthew talks about how he started his radio show in response to the Covid 19 pandemic and shares  how he felt called to speak out against the blatantly illegal and inhumane response from the government. Matthew tells us about the format of his radio show and the hot topics he and his aud listeners have been discussing recently.  Matthew goes on to tell us about the  progressive  education system in his state of Colorado and how he and his wife are fighting back and navigating this situation for their two young daughters.



Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

www.thematthewdarkshow.com 

www.coloradohealthcareprovidersforfreedom.com 

www.momsonamission.net 

www.k-12.hillsdale.edu/schools 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonmatthewdark
