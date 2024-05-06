Goals of the 'Committee of 300', by Dr. John Coleman (1991)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
• Create a One World Government
• Create a One World Currency
• Kill Billions Of People
• Destroy Education
• Destroy Religion
• Destroy The Family Unit
• Destroy National Identity
• Destroy National Pride
• Control People With Mind Control
• Create Mass Unemployment
• Create One Crisis After Another
• Collapse The World Economy
• Cause Political Chaos
Further Info:
CONSPIRATORS' HIERARCHY:THE STORY OF THE COMMITTEE OF 300
https://jahtruth.net/300old.htm
Mirrored - Fat News
