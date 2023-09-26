The 4-way switch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here I have added a 4-way switch to our two 3-way switches to see what happens.
3-way has 4 combinations BUT adding a 4-way switch doubles that to 8 combinations!
It is still easily connected though.
Notice that the state of the light is 1st determined by the two 3-way switches and the purpose of the 4-way only inverts the light status. (if it is off then turn it on and if it is on then turn it off.
Note also that any number of 4-ways can be added and will continue to work properly.