The 4-way switch

Here I have added a 4-way switch to our two 3-way switches to see what happens.

3-way has 4 combinations BUT adding a 4-way switch doubles that to 8 combinations!

It is still easily connected though.

Notice that the state of the light is 1st determined by the two 3-way switches and the purpose of the 4-way only inverts the light status. (if it is off then turn it on and if it is on then turn it off.

Note also that any number of 4-ways can be added and will continue to work properly.



