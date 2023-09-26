BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 4-way switch
Tech & other illusions
Tech & other illusions
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 09/26/2023

Here I have added a 4-way switch to our two 3-way switches to see what happens.

3-way has 4 combinations BUT adding a 4-way switch doubles that to 8 combinations!

It is still easily connected though.

Notice that the state of the light is 1st determined by the two 3-way switches and the purpose of the 4-way only inverts the light status. (if it is off then turn it on and if it is on then turn it off.

Note also that any number of 4-ways can be added and will continue to work properly.

Keywords
technologyhobbyhomeswitchmodifiedmcumakerarduinodpdt4-way
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy