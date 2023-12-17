⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (17 Dec 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled nine attacks of AFU 115th mechanised, 95th air assault brigades near Sinkovka and Terny (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 50 UKR troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and two armoured fighting vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artill systs & 2 D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces and artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 12th Special Forces Brigade close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

Ground-Attack aircraft and helicopters inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 67th, 109th mechanised brigades near Serebryansky forestry and Rozovka (Lugansk People’s Republic).

Up to 90 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 24th mechanised, 5th assault, and 79th air assault brigades near Krasnoye, Kirovo, Maryinka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Aviation and artillery launched attacks at manpower and hardware of AFU 30th, 67th mechanised, 57th mechanised infantry, 3rd assault, 79th air assault, and 112th territorial defence brigades close to Vesyoloye, Artyomovskoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The enemy has lost up to 250 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one U.S.-made M119 gun, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical aircraft, helicopters, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 127th, 128th territorial defence brigades suffered losses close to Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and three pickups were destroyed.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces’ units, aviation, and artillery inflicted losses on AFU 65th, 33rd mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades near Rabotino and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 50 men killed & wounded, 1 tank & 3 motor vehicles.

In addition in the course of the counter-battery warfare, one French-made Caezar artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of the Group’s units, artill & aviation strikes the enemy losses were up to 95 troops, 1 tank & 12 motor vehics.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 gun, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Nota electronic warfare station were eliminated.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade’s command post.

1 HIMARS MLRS launcher eliminated near Konstantinovka (DPR), as well as fuel depots & aircraft warehouses close to Kanatovo airfield in Kirovograd reg & Starokonstantinov airfield in Khmelnitsky reg, manpower & hardware of the AFU in 132 areas during the day.

▫️Air def systs shot down 2 MiG-29 & 1 Su-25 aircraft of the AFUs near Yelizavetovka (Nikolaev reg), Druzhkovka & Dobropolye (DPR). 2 HIMARS MLRS projectiles & 1 JDAM guided aerial bomb were intercepted. In the past 24 hrs, 91 UAVs were eliminated close to Staromikhailovka, Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Spornoye (DPR), Zmiyevka, Krovosheyevka, Novodruzhesk, Zolotoryovka (LPR), Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov reg), Novoye, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg).



📊 In total, 553 airplanes & 259 helicopters, 9,836 UAVs, 442 AD missile systs, 14,135 tanks & other armoured fighting vehics, 1,189 combat vehics equipd w MLRS, 7,369 field artill guns & mortars, as well as 16,407 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.