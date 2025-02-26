AI video shows resort-like future for Gaza complete with golden Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump has shared an AI-generated video depicting his vision for the future of Gaza — featuring a gigantic golden statue of the president as well as images of him lounging topless poolside with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The 30-second clip, shared to Truth Social on Feb. 25, opens by showing a war-torn Gaza following 15 months of Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists — before asking, “What next?” in red, white and blue text.