❗️Russia-Qatar relations are strengthening. Qatar is Russia's key partner in the Middle East, Putin said during talks with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Other statements made by the leaders during the talks:

🔸 Russia and Qatar have enough interesting joint projects, including in the gas sector, Putin said.

🔸 The Emir of Qatar told Putin he values highly the level of relations with Russia. There are projects and proposals which they plan to discuss and implement.

🔸 Long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is possible only on a two-state basis, Putin stated.

🔸 Russia is interested in Syria's preservation as a sovereign state, Putin said.

Adding:

Russia and Qatar launch new $2 billion investment platform

Will support partnership in technology, healthcare and mineral extraction, new opportunities for Russian companies in Middle East markets and Qatari businesses in entering the Russian market — RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev

Adding:

A number of agreements is expected to be signed following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.