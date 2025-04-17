BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Russia-Qatar relations are strengthening. Qatar is Russia's key partner in the Middle East
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 5 months ago

❗️Russia-Qatar relations are strengthening. Qatar is Russia's key partner in the Middle East, Putin said during talks with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Other statements made by the leaders during the talks:

🔸 Russia and Qatar have enough interesting joint projects, including in the gas sector, Putin said.

🔸 The Emir of Qatar told Putin he values highly the level of relations with Russia. There are projects and proposals which they plan to discuss and implement.

🔸 Long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is possible only on a two-state basis, Putin stated.

🔸 Russia is interested in Syria's preservation as a sovereign state, Putin said.

Adding: 

Russia and Qatar launch new $2 billion investment platform

Will support partnership in technology, healthcare and mineral extraction, new opportunities for Russian companies in Middle East markets and Qatari businesses in entering the Russian market — RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev

Adding: 

A number of agreements is expected to be signed following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy