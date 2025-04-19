The People Of the Qur'an

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chosen people by the virtue of the Quran.
The Quran(A guide for those who Believe).
FOLLOW My advice: 1.Believe,2.Repent,3.Do Good Deads,4.Be Patient
Become unveiled for the truth by my advice and get yourself to Paradise.
May the Lord grant me highest Rank