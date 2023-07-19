At What Cost A Bride? - Dave Hunt

This video has been redigitized, Watch our first conference with clearer audio and video.





Born in 1926, Dave enjoyed the advantages of a godly upbringing, and placed his trust in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord in his early teens.





He received a degree in mathematics from U.C.L.A. Marriage to his wife, Ruth, was followed by the birth of four children, a career as CPA/management consultant and, later, the management of several corporations. Along with church-related activities, Dave initiated and became involved in numerous campus ministries and meetings in his home, with a special outreach to Jewish young people and foreign students.





Since 1973 Dave’s desire for fulltime ministry has found fulfillment through authorship of books dealing with the incursion, into Western culture and the church itself, of Eastern, psychological and selfist philosophies, ecumenism, and other unbiblical teachings. Concern over Islamic politics and religion are reflected in current articles, lectures and interviews.





More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference