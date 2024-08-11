BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Importance Of Harmony Among People Of All Colors, Nationalities, & Creeds
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
9 months ago

The Politicians' Contract & The Politicians' Contract Act

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html --------------------------

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract

The first link will provide a broader understanding in audio form. The second link will get you directly to the actual contract, in the PDF format. It comes as one single Legal Page Document. Simply print your copy and mail it along with a short letter stating your desire to have them sign the Politicians' Contract. If they do not, then you have that information as well. An honest politician can use the Politicians' Contract to win any office. They are only saying that they plan to serve the people.




Keywords
current eventspoliticsgeoengineeringloveworldlearningsurvivaleliteaiwargovernmenttroublegoldfuturesilverpeacesmartcreedsharmonyenergy weaponscolorcreator almightynationalities
