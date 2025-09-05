It's not about your priest, pastor or your church (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 12, 2025.





In Matthew 22:37-40, Christ speaks of His two great commandments on loving God supremely and loving our neighbor as thyself and how these two great commandments hang or point to God’s holy law of love: His holy ten commandments.





In Ephesians 5:11, we are reminded, as followers of Christ, to not have fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness but rather reprove them or to rebuke them. For instance, in the roman catholic church, 80% of the Vatican’s prelates are homosexuals and we know that homosexuality is an abomination to God in Leviticus 18:22 and Leviticus 20:13.

https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





Roman catholic priests along with evangelical and protestant pastors are instruments of disinformation and men crept in unawares and lasciviousness according to 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 and Jude 1:4.





Further, when you look at the roman catholic church, her doctrines do not align with God and His Bible:





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





Cardinal Marx has been celebrating queer worship services in Germany for decades and says that homosexuality is not a sin: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/250657/cardinal-marx-celebrates-mass-marking-20-years-of-queer-worship-and-pastoral-care





And then, there’s this roman catholic priest who is part of a very liberal roman catholic group who is a priest by day and a drag queen by night. In a few protestant churches, drag queens and homosexual pastors are speaking from the pulpit as well.





Their lust of the flesh is not from God in 1 John 2:15-16 while the likes of Kenneth Copeland, Joel Osteen, Creflo Dollar, TD Jakes, Joyce Myers and Paula White are other ministers of satan who are in it for your money with their false prosperity gospel according to 1 Timothy 6:9-10.





Look at God’s displeasure with ancient Israel in Hosea 2:11. Their leaders were leading ancient Israel into apostasy or away from God with their OWN sabbaths and their OWN feast days. We are to follow, love and obey God, not pastors and roman catholic priests who dishonor God by their love for money and their lasciviousness.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]