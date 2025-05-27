BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - May 27, 2025 - Proverbs 1:13-19 - Greedy hearts lay traps for themselves
morningmanna
7 views • 3 months ago

In today’s sobering continuation of Proverbs 1, Rick and Doc unpack Solomon’s warning about the seductive power of greed and the destruction it invites. The passage reveals how sinners entice the innocent with promises of wealth, unity, and shared gain—only to ensnare themselves in their own traps. With powerful commentary on spiritual discernment, personal responsibility, and the societal implications of unchecked greed, this episode urges listeners to choose their paths and companions wisely. Listeners are reminded that temptation always begins subtly but ends in destruction if not resisted. The call is clear: walk not with the wicked, refrain your foot from their path, and pursue true wisdom over worldly spoils. Verses Covered: Proverbs 1:13 Proverbs 1:14 Proverbs 1:15 Proverbs 1:16 Proverbs 1:17 Proverbs 1:18 Proverbs 1:19

Keywords
deceptionwisdomdestructiongreedtraptemptationpathdiscernmentcompanionshiprickwilesmorninganna
