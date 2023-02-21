X22 REPORT Ep. 3002b - More Biden Does The More People Wake Up, Trump Sends Andrew Jackson Message

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3002b - Feb 20, 2023
More Biden Does The More People Wake Up, Trump Sends Andrew Jackson Message
The more the Biden admin does the worse it gets for them. Biden decided to fly out to Ukraine instead of visiting the people in Ohio. The people of this country saw this and they know know the truth. Why interfere with an enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. Trump sends a message, he signals that he is following in the path of Andrew Jackson and the plan is working.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
- Help take years off the clock with Collagen
-> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!