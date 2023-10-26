Break Western media, Hamas hostages say everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contradicting Western media reports, the hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, Yocheved Lifshitz (85) and Nurit Cooper (79), two Israeli women said everything. They stated that they were treated very well by Hamas, while a mainstream media outlet in an unobjective report claimed that 'they went through hell' after being held captive.
