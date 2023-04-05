The Never Ending Quest To Take Down Trump: TREASONOUS Deep State ATTACKS Trump With 30 Bogus Charges

Stew Peters Show





Apr 4, 2023





Anti-Trump bias will guarantee that President Trump will not get a fair trial in New York City.

Dr. Paul Alexander is back to talk about the multi-year scheme to take down an American President.

Political speech has been criminalized under Biden’s totalitarian regime.

The judge will try to silence Trump with a gag order.

Biden is doing all of this for the expressed purpose of interfering in future elections.

The Covid pandemic was used to damage Trump and steal the election.

These bogus charges and show trial will be used in the same way.

If the Deep State succeeds in convicting and jailing a former President of the United States it will mean the end of America as we know it.

Trump must come forward and speak out against the clot shot.

