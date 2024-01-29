Create New Account
💥Battles near Spornoye - a discovered AFU mortar position and a pickup truck, then Targeted with FPV Drones - part 2
💥Battles near Spornoye: the 6th brigade destroys infantry and positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supporting the offensive in the Seversk direction.

The guys from the GORB squad discovered a mortar position and a pickup truck of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then covered the targets with FPV drones.

