❗️20 years ago he predicted everything happening now - Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️20 years ago Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicted everything that is happening now.
⚡️Interestingly Zhirinovsky said that after the Iran-Israel war the price of oil will sky-rocket to $200/ barrell benefiting Russia but hurting the EU and China.
Adding:
Iranian President has declared that the Islamic Republic will deliver a more powerful response if Israeli aggression persists.
Also: Iran will suspend all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring activities that go beyond the framework of the safeguards agreement, according to Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi.