Keeping fit in Hoan Kiem Lake Hanoi

We have moved on to Vietnam now and we're in Hanoi in the center of the city. Actually the center of the city is just a lake I think it's about 1.5 km around the lake so it is a small Lake. On the weekends the lake is closed to wheeled traffic so it's only bicycles and people running and I mean on Saturday morning which when this video was taken it's the meeting of the running clubs and there must be upwards of a thousand people running around the lake on Saturday morning. Amazing place the soon energy is incredible the only time I can manage to run probably five or six even seven times on the lake because all these people are running with me or passing me basically little half my age but it's an amazing morning i'll do it every time I'm in Hanoi.