De-dollarization in progress: Rubio very upset that in the future the US won't be able to use sanctions to destroy other nations' economies

De-dollarization in progress
Rubio is very upset because in the future the US won't be able to use sanctions to destroy other nations' economies.
Adding:
USAID will continue regime change ops on behalf of CIA – says former US Marine
Whether regime change continues under USAID, reverts back to the CIA or relies on George Soros' Open Society Foundations, it will go on, former US Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
He said the US makes no secret of its plans to continue regime change operations against Iran, Venezuela and possibly even Panama.
The White House "isn’t even talking about the actual subject of foreign interference as an issue of USAID’s activities, and instead is complaining about wasteful programs connected to political wedge issues like 'DEI' [diversity, equity, and inclusion]," he said.