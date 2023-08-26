Could BRICS Be The New World Order? [Surely You Have Heard of BRICS !?!]

The End Times Update [August 24, 2023] Points of Interest:

-- Understanding prophecies can be much simpler than many think! Bible prophecies are not that complicated - unless you try to explain the clear with the unclear!

-- BRICS [an alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] has added six new countries to its alliance--so it now includes 11 countries! Could BRICS be the "new world order" making up 40% of the world population and a bigger economy than the G7 [36% of the world's economy]?

-- Like other BRICS countries who are getting away from using the dollar, India just bought a million barrels of oil in non-dollar currency

-- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide! -- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!

-- Jesus said one sign of the times would be "SEISMOS"...which means "waves of land, water, air..."...EARTHQUAKES and STORMS

-- Many headlines are using word/phrases as "unprecedented", "hottest on record", etc. -- All the weather changes have scientists scratching their heads!

-- Top military experts are warning the electrical grid is in danger of being hacked...

Current headlines on topics like this that fulfill Biblical prophecies can be good for affirming our faith!

THIS WEEK'S ENCOURAGING WORD: Philippians 3:10-11 I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, attaining to the resurrection from the dead. -NIV

