By Jesus The Christ Were All Things Created

Colossians 1:16 "For by him were all things created, that are in the shamayim and earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, dominions, principalities and powers. All things were created by and for him."





Isaiah 44:24 Thus says YaHUaH, your redeemer and he that formed you from the womb, "I, YaHUaH who made all things, who stretched forth the shamayim alone and spread abroad the earth by myself."