FL Pastor Jailed for Obeying Christ - Rodney Howard-Browne - Freedom Alive® Ep12

Experience pastor Rodney Howard-Browne’s powerful story of sacrifice standing against government oppression, and how God has rewarded him for his faithfulness.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered June 4, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org