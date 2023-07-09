© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/8/2023 【Miles Insight】Mr. Miles Guo has assembled a new legal team. He has intensified his workout and recently read a couple of books on digital currencies. He now devotes a significant amount of his time each day to his case, often spending entire days in meetings with his lawyers, carefully reviewing every document related to his case.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】郭文贵先生已经更换了全新的律师团。郭先生加大了健身的强度、最近看了几本关于数字货币的书。他现在每天很多时间都花在案子上，经常和律师开一整天的会，而且案子的每一个文件他也都会看。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平