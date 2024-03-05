Jesse Watters | CNN admitted this with a heavy heart 💔

Jesse Watters | In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled today that the states cannot strip Donald Trump off of the ballot. The media had been dishonestly selling this case as a slam dunk, selling false hope to liberals around the country.





The press today collectively realized that Americans would have to vote to save democracy, but they’re now admitting that they don’t actually like the democracy that they say needs saving. And they’re officially declaring that Democrats, now is the time to start freaking out. The Biden campaign has a plan though: they’re going to be focusing on January 6th.





