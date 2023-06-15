CHP Talks: Barry Neufeld—No Longer Alone!

June 15, 2023: My guest this week is Barry Neufeld, the battle-scarred veteran of the culture wars who has been fighting for years on behalf of our children . . . resisting the LGBTQ insanity and child abuse being perpetrated in our public school system. We talk about his recent loss at Canada’s politically-driven Supreme Court, the court cases and human rights accusations he still faces and the good news that many more Canadians have joined the fight to protect children from emotional and physical harm in Canada’s schools.

To contribute to Barry’s legal expenses:

By cheque: Trustee Neufeld, PO Box 3002, Cultus Lake, BC V2R 5H6

E-transfers: [email protected]

Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/G352V

Cell ph./text: 604-798-9425





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/