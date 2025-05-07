BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EXCLUSIVE: Inside The White House Interview With Dr Matthew Harper
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
Follow
26 views • 4 months ago

Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30 CT. Hosts and US Press Association Members David Paxton & JD Williams are joined by the Chief White House and US State Department Correspondent for the Intermountain Christian News, Dr. Matthew Anthony Harper. Join Us tonight for insight you will not hear anywhere else as we present the Unfiltered, Uncensored, Truth America needs to know.

Video Version Available at https://rumble.com/v6t1ppx-exclusive-inside-the-white-house-interview-with-dr-matthew-harper.html?mref=3j2hwn&mc=dxcv1

We encourage everyone to not only SUBSCRIBE, LIKE and SHARE the video. But also DOWNLOAD it for future reference (especially if you are a nonbeliever). And ask all members of your family as well as your friends to do so as well.

The "Last Christian" is Presented every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening at 7:30pm Central across ALL Platforms with Scripture taken directly from the Word of God.

For those wishing to learn more our Ministry, please visit (https://www.lastchristian.net)

And we invite you to subscribe to our *NEW* Telegram Channel at https://t.me/lastchristian for News that not even the boldest Media Left or Right is brave enough to post.

And as always we invite you to Subscribe to our Rumble Channel (https://www.rumble.com/user/KRRB1700REVELATIONRADIO) on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@lastchristianradioshowour) and our *NEW* Brighteon Channel at (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lastchristian/home) for our unedited, uncensored, unfiltered, truthful news from around the Globe.

Keywords
white houseinterviewabusechristianexclusivepressantisemitismharassmentwashington dccorrespondentdr matthew anthony harper
