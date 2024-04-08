Live Chat with Paul; -183- Bledsoe summons TRIAD Satellites + Other UFO alien vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

[00:19:44] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul re-caps his new Grey visit 2 vid made over weekend

[00:28:30] (3) X user claims elementals captured on film - Paul analyzes some of them

[01:09:50] (4) Bledsoes Easter video analyzed

[91:30:00] (4b) GUFON is a joke he thinks its a legit

capture of alien tr3b craft.. despite its side view

again not directly under it like a real craft would show!

[01:34:40] (4c) So what is it? Paul says Navy NOSS TrIADS satellites

cos shows same flares in back orb lights as describe and rate to capture them

[01:39:00] (4d) Paul checks side comments and new visitor

is posting links to what they claim legit UFOs.. like sky trumpets

and Israeli UFO video from 12 years Back, So Paul corrects him.

[01:40;52] (4e) Paul shows how he sky watches with Apps in real time

to check right away. this is the most correct way and adds

legitimateness to it all!

[01:51:00] (5) Paul tells new follower about his best video

footage thats been analyzed on YT can watch and

then talks about his questions from phoenix lights to Jerusalem

[02:21:00] (5b) Jerusalem UFO hoax solved again here for new comers to channel

was media students CGI experiment.

[02:24:40] (6) Paul analyzes a video from 1995 for Tricky on side chat

says its a typical short contrail from a high up jet you get around mountains

[02:47:00] (7) Paul shows Drones now used by Firefighters, Tree planters and

Killer Swarms.. was meant to show last live but forgot!

[03:05:00] (8) AARO report from Blackvault,, Paul agrees

with what hes saying and adds in his own bits.. Paul

dont get John ignoring him on YT and X.. and why he

likes to hang with Scambian and Lureviews who dont believe

in aliens let alone UFOs anymore.

[03:17:00] (9) Paul proves how suppressed his key topic videos shorts are

with other topics.. its not fair and totaly wrong what google

are doing to creators like Paul

[03:40:00] (10) Resume Johns video showing US gov have

heaps to hide on UFOs stiff despite AAROs claims nothing to

see here like Project Blue Book all over again!

[04:20:00] (11) New Info about Chinese Spy Balloons and

Satellites over Australia.. shown on News 7 months ago

could this explain some of Gabbers Orange orbs?





