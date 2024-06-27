Pyramiden, Sundariten, Kunstdrucke https://savannah-nobel.com

Aktuelles:

Julian Ass angel (Netzfund 1):

* Julian Ass angel was a "hacker", that only attacked rival competitors of Rottschild banks.

* A sister-in-law and second cousin of the Rottschilds posted bail for Julian Ass angel.

* The owner of the mansion where Ass angel was eventually put under house arrest has links to Rottschilds.

* Julian Ass angel’s lawyer is Mark Stephens of Finers Stephens Innocent, a major London elite law firm. They are the legal adviser to the Rottschild’s prestigious Waddesdon Trust.

* The mainstream media were always talking about Julian Ass angel,

and this alone should be enough to convince you that it was a psyop.

The media wanted you to all be convinced that Ass angel was a rebel, a hero, a dissident.





Julian Ass angel and WikiLieks never disclosed damning information about:

* High military intel

(all of the releases were low security intel BS with blatant disinformation).

* Rottschild

* Goblins

* Crown

* Child trafficking

* Satanic cult activities

* Freemasonary

* Jesuits, Vatican

* Fake moon landing mission





Did any of you personally verify (as in literally see with your own eyes)

that Julian Ass angel was a "prisoner"?

He could had been living a comfortable life

while we are all being told that he was in prison or held up in an embassy.





Illuminati "New World Order" card game depicts Julian Ass angel.





(Netzfund 2)

Monarch buttboy Ass angel has been living in lavish seclusion

hidden in some billionaires-only island somewhere,

protected by alphabet agencies because he is

the most important controlled opposition shill in the modern world.





But retards believe he was "in prison",

retards also believe that the CIA,

Hillary and the Illuminati are out to get him.

The same retards believe Snowflöckchen lives in Russia.

The same retards also believe Trump is an outsider.

And they also believe Elon Muskrat knows how to build rockets.





And Israel... he never said a single word against Israel or Satanyahu either.

WeakiLieks NEVER EVER produced ONE SINGLE "cable" exposing Israel.





You forgot JFK who was a NW0 rock star. Sold the people the moon hoax,

and nuclear weapons.





(Netzfund 3)

Far as I am concerned, Julian Assange was the face of a honeypot intel operation from the very beginning as he was groomed for the role, that had lured whistleblowers into disclosing secrets, identities and locations.

This information was then used to round up and unalive whistleblowers

that revealed real information. Then, the operatives would release a little bit of low level intel through Wikilieks to make it appear

that fresh new controversial intel was being leaked

and that Wikilieks coud be trusted.





The information was already known as far back as 2009.

Yet, so many people still support Julian Ass angel and WikiLieks.

The same people also cheer and support Trump, A.Jones etc.

This was a 'scarecrow operation', meant to scare potential whistleblowers

away from leaking real and forbidden info.

(Rächtschreibfehler sind immer beapsichtigt)

































.



.













.



.